Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Down 4.8%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.71. Approximately 512,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 791,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRME shares. Citigroup raised Prime Medicine from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.09.

Prime Medicine Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $685.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Prime Medicine by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,805,000 after purchasing an additional 515,841 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,200,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

