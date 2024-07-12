PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 16,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 77,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in PPL by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.
PPL Stock Performance
PPL stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,495,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
PPL Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
Further Reading
