PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 16,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 77,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in PPL by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,495,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.