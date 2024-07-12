Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Price Up 7%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 5,378,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 6,853,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSNY. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNY. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

