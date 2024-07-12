Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Lowered to $136.00 at Barclays

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PSX. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.64.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $136.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $98.65 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.99.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,402,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 289,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

