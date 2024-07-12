Philcoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $244.61 Million (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Philcoin has a total market cap of $244.61 million and approximately $91.55 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Philcoin has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar. One Philcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin launched on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.

[Telegram](https://t.me/philcoinphilanthropychat)[Medium](https://medium.com/@philcoin)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/philcoin)”

Philcoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

