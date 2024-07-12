PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Lessened by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49,237 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.04. The stock had a trading volume of 866,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,653,604. The stock has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average is $62.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.