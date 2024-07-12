Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Short Interest Update

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 114.0% from the June 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HERD. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HERD traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $38.14. 7,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,666. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.75. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $39.56. The company has a market cap of $91.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

