Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter worth about $599,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 138.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 680,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 395,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,880,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSEMKT:SILV traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.20.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

