O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $7.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,040.11. The stock had a trading volume of 367,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,409. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,012.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,037.49. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,116.93.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

