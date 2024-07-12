ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. US Capital Advisors cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Get ONEOK alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ONEOK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

ONEOK Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.62. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.