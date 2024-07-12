OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 786 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Boeing were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Mittelman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 118,553 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $182.73. 3,212,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,313,991. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $112.17 billion, a PE ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.15 and its 200-day moving average is $194.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.