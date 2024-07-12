Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 117.9% from the June 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE JGH traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,729. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JGH. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 1,120.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 16.6% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.