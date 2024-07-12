NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.02. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.66.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

