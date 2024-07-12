NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
NovaGold Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.02. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.66.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources Company Profile
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NovaGold Resources
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.