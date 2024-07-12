NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Stock Price Up 21.4%

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 21.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 574,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 153,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold from C$0.45 to C$0.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of C$121.36 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.42.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Chang acquired 217,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$73,780.00. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

