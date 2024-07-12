Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Receives Outperform Rating from Northland Securities

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 50.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NTIC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,840. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $19.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $125.04 million, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTIC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 55,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

