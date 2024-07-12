Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) PT Raised to $49.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s current price.

NOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NOG stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.79.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $56,877.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,534 shares of company stock worth $252,144 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,480,000 after buying an additional 2,827,642 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 27.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,562,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,085,000 after buying an additional 545,297 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 8,679.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 512,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after buying an additional 507,129 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after buying an additional 324,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 13.8% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,749,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,430,000 after purchasing an additional 212,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

