Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 1,379 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 3.0% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $129.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.21, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

