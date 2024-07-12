NFT (NFT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009334 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001095 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,335.80 or 1.00043984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00070568 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.