NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Haywood Securities raised NexGen Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NexGen Energy in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXE

NexGen Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -753.00 and a beta of 1.93. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NexGen Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 5,020.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,222,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905,444 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1,627.2% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,564,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,278 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,505,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,062 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,341,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,709 shares during the period. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 24,083,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.