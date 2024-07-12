NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Down 2%

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.58. Approximately 132,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 207,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, CEO Michael H. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $86,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,571.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,290,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Further Reading

