Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,461 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 0.4% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $54,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $26,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Netflix by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Netflix by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Netflix by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,024 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,769,000 after buying an additional 32,853 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $8,696,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.57.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $24.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $652.75. 5,107,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,513. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $697.49. The company has a market cap of $281.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $648.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $595.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.