Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of Navient stock opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. Navient has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navient will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Navient’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Insider Activity at Navient

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Navient by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 1,762.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Stories

