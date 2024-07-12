Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.19.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $7,265,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,676,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $7,265,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,676,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $71,916.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,770 shares of company stock valued at $20,023,161. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 47.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $110.81 on Friday. Natera has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $117.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Natera will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

