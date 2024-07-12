Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Raised to $74.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.26.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $829,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.1% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 10,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 76.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 18.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 18.6% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.