Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.55. 5,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 27,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

Mongolia Growth Group Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Mongolia Growth Group Company Profile

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Mongolia. The company operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. Its investment portfolio consists of office, retail, land and redevelopment, and commercial and residential properties.

