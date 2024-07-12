Monero (XMR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $71.30 Million

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $158.61 or 0.00276593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.93 billion and $71.30 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,344.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.42 or 0.00605844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00117597 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00036035 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00042142 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00066291 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

