MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Shares Gap Down to $174.74

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $174.74, but opened at $171.14. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $174.00, with a volume of 680 shares.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $126.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned about 10.13% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NRGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil index. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of U.S. Oil & Gas Companies. NRGD was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

