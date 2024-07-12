MGB Wealth Management LLC Has $93,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IYH stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.50. 51,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,693. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $51.27 and a one year high of $62.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.09.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.