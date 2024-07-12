MGB Wealth Management LLC Buys 580 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Chevron by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chevron by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,314,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Chevron by 73,888.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 15,548.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,946 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $155.12. 2,256,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,901,288. The company has a market capitalization of $285.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.03. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

