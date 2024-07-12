MGB Wealth Management LLC Buys 520 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17,529.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.26. The stock had a trading volume of 190,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,612. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $125.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

