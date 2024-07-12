MGB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 520 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,644 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,206,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,025,157,000 after buying an additional 1,071,078 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,333,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,438,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,392,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $952,543,000 after buying an additional 351,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $612,970,000 after buying an additional 115,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.71. 1,100,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,456,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.99 and a 52 week high of $114.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.51. The firm has a market cap of $129.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.