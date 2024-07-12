Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives $91.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.09.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of MDT opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

