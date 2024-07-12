MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of MasTec by 891.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 69,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $3.47 on Friday, reaching $107.38. 402,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,469. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -753.00 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.12.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.