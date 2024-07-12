Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at KeyCorp

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.24.

MRVL opened at $72.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.20. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,774,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,774,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,545 shares in the company, valued at $49,312,626.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,357,740. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

