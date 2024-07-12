Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cummins by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $7.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $287.06. 186,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $304.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.20 and its 200 day moving average is $270.56.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.18.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

