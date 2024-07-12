Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 43 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,517,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,462,593,000 after acquiring an additional 77,890 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 613,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $243,111,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,774,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,994,000 after buying an additional 45,024 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $397.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $392.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.95. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $448.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDY. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

