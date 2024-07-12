Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 301 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE XOM traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $112.95. 2,385,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,844,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

