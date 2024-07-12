Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,762 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 58,733.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $31,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR traded up $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.38. The stock had a trading volume of 987,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,802. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.71 and its 200 day moving average is $174.18.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.47.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

