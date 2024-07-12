Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $6.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $756.00. 184,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,988. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $736.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $745.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.98 billion, a PE ratio of 80.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.60.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

