Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after buying an additional 4,241,877 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after buying an additional 1,682,743 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $426,528,000 after buying an additional 567,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in T-Mobile US by 812.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 557,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,442,000 after acquiring an additional 496,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total transaction of $27,309,065.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 679,434,731 shares in the company, valued at $108,695,968,265.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,678,884 shares of company stock worth $955,868,736 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.67. 751,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,770,357. The stock has a market cap of $210.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.88. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.47 and a 12 month high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.