Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 400 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,318. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.97. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $58.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0167 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

