Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2024

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYFree Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 54 ($0.69) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 55 ($0.70) price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 56.83 ($0.73).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 59.14 ($0.76) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 59.36 ($0.76). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 50.21. The company has a market capitalization of £37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 844.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

