Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Lindsay accounts for approximately 1.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNN. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter worth $215,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 3,922.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,445,000 after acquiring an additional 185,985 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at $24,285,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Stock Performance

NYSE:LNN traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,595. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.31.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNN shares. Northcoast Research raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lindsay

Lindsay Profile

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.