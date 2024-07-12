Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Price Target Lowered to $475.00 at UBS Group

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC cut their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $465.92.

Get Linde alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $434.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $209.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.23. Linde has a 1-year low of $361.02 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Institutional Trading of Linde

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.