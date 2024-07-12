Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $47.72

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.72 and last traded at $48.60, with a volume of 12338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.24.

Li Ning Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.05.

Li Ning Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.5702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

