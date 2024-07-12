Leuthold Group LLC Sells 82 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XSW. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000.

NYSEARCA XSW traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.00. 8,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.47. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $157.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.98 and a 200-day moving average of $149.77.

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

