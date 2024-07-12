Leuthold Group LLC Sells 35 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.0% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $441.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $410.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.