Leuthold Group LLC Sells 135 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 10.0% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 16.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,639,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.54. The company had a trading volume of 449,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.46. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $145.69.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $942,464.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,128,698.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $942,464.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,128,698.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,071 shares of company stock worth $6,875,606. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

