Leuthold Group LLC Sells 102 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXP. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE EXP traded up $3.34 on Friday, reaching $230.69. The stock had a trading volume of 239,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,562. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.03 and a 1-year high of $276.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.46.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The business had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.67.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

