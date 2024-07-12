Leuthold Group LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned 2.48% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Price Performance

Shares of FXE stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 million, a P/E ratio of -88.15 and a beta of 0.22. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 12-month low of $96.42 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.92.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.